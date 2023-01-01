An intriguing long-term prospect from the Midwest, Vashon (Mo.) High School sophomore Nicholas Randall stands 6-foot-8 and already holds a handful of offers from around the Midwest. He comes with impressive size, and his agility gives him plenty of room for growth from a skill perspective.

Randall is a bit raw for the time being, but his progress has been obvious for some time now, as he’s becoming a better shooter and more inspired defender by the month.

Randall recently sat down with Rivals to discuss his progress as a player and where his recruitment stands.

*****

ON HIS CURRENT OFFERS:

“I have six for right now. It’s Mizzou, Kansas State, Louisville, Ole Miss, VCU and Saint Louis.”

ON VISITS:

“I’ve been to SLU a few times and took an unofficial to Mizzou, but that’s it so far.”

ON MIZZOU:

“We played there this summer – in Columbia. Then I got to watch a practice and see a football game and do all that stuff.”

ON HOW MUCH HE KNOWS ABOUT THE TIGERS:

“I talked to all the coaches. They all want me to go there. They like the way I play. I’ve probably talked to them the most.”

ON KANSAS STATE:

“They watch me play and they like how I play. They told me about my potential and all that but I don’t know too much yet. I know a little bit.”

ON SCHOOLS HE HOPES TO HEAR FROM:

“I want offers from, like, Alabama, Kentucky and Memphis.”

ON WHAT PART OF HIS GAME HE’S LOOKING TO DEVELOP:

“Finishing around the rim and just always getting tougher. Those are the big ones. Always trying to get better dribbling and hitting open shots, too.”