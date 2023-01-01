Nicholas Randall has early offers from Mizzou, K-State, others
An intriguing long-term prospect from the Midwest, Vashon (Mo.) High School sophomore Nicholas Randall stands 6-foot-8 and already holds a handful of offers from around the Midwest. He comes with impressive size, and his agility gives him plenty of room for growth from a skill perspective.
Randall is a bit raw for the time being, but his progress has been obvious for some time now, as he’s becoming a better shooter and more inspired defender by the month.
Randall recently sat down with Rivals to discuss his progress as a player and where his recruitment stands.
*****
ON HIS CURRENT OFFERS:
“I have six for right now. It’s Mizzou, Kansas State, Louisville, Ole Miss, VCU and Saint Louis.”
ON VISITS:
“I’ve been to SLU a few times and took an unofficial to Mizzou, but that’s it so far.”
ON MIZZOU:
“We played there this summer – in Columbia. Then I got to watch a practice and see a football game and do all that stuff.”
ON HOW MUCH HE KNOWS ABOUT THE TIGERS:
“I talked to all the coaches. They all want me to go there. They like the way I play. I’ve probably talked to them the most.”
ON KANSAS STATE:
“They watch me play and they like how I play. They told me about my potential and all that but I don’t know too much yet. I know a little bit.”
ON SCHOOLS HE HOPES TO HEAR FROM:
“I want offers from, like, Alabama, Kentucky and Memphis.”
ON WHAT PART OF HIS GAME HE’S LOOKING TO DEVELOP:
“Finishing around the rim and just always getting tougher. Those are the big ones. Always trying to get better dribbling and hitting open shots, too.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Word on Randall is out regionally, but his recruitment seems to be contained to Midwest schools for the time being. That could well change in the coming year, however, as the sophomore’s 6-foot-7 frame and developing guard skills give him a chance to make noise nationally.
His development from a ball-handling and shooting standpoint will likely dictate how his recruitment shapes up down the road. He’s likely to see his name when the 2025 rankings expand later this month.