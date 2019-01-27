Clemson , Georgetown , George Mason, George Washington, Louisville , Marquette, Notre Dame , Penn, and Xavier are just a few of the many in communication often with Stute, he told Rivals.com.

“I think that I have been playing pretty good lately. I feel like I am on the upward trend as far as my development and doing everything across the board,” he said. “It is going pretty good right now. It is beginning to pick up and I am getting a lot of interest from high-majors, so it is coming in and I am feeling good about it.”

Myles Stute is beginning to emerge as a top target for some of the top power programs in his area. A 6-foot-7 forward graced with length, toughness and a competitive edge about him, Stute discussed his year so far, the schools involved and which local program could be next to host him.

Clemson: “They are selling to me that I can come in and develop and be one of their good pieces on a good team. It is the ACC, the best conference in the country, in my opinion. Just going against a quality team every night, you can’t beat it.”

Georgetown: “They have been saying to come in, be one of their go-to guys, good piece on a good team, they really like how I play with the tenacity that I play with and they could develop that into an NBA player, and you cannot beat their academics, as well.”

Louisville: “I have been talking directly to Chris Mack. He has been texting me before everyone of their games, telling me he is watching some of my games and liking what he has been seeing, so we have been talking a lot, for sure.

“It would mean a lot, to get that offer, just to know that I am one of those quality players and they got those six players in the 2019 class and that is a really deep class, so getting that offer would be just insane and developing a greater relationship with them would be great.”

Marquette: “It intrigues me a lot (going back close to home). There is definitely a Minneapolis vibe in Milwaukee. I love the team. Markus Howard is a killer but, not only that, I know a lot of their players and they have been telling me a lot about the school, as well. It is a great university.”

Notre Dame: “They love how I have been playing. They are trying to get coach (Mike) Brey to come and see me soon, so with Prentiss Hubb there and a couple of other DMV guys, I feel like I can connect with them.”

Penn: “I love the offense that they run and anyone of their five players can handle the ball and it is more of an international style of game, they just get up and down, and with the academics, you cannot beat it, it is an Ivy League school.”