Offers are starting to arrive, and Russo-Nance is beginning to tour campuses as well. Rivals recently caught up with the four-star point guard to discuss where his recruitment stands.

Dontae Russo-Nance has been in the United States less than six months, but the class-of-2024 prospect has long been on the radar of major college coaches. Russo-Nance made a name for himself in his native New Zealand before making the jump overseas to Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy last year and running the point at one of the more famous prep schools in the country.

ON MOVING TO THE STATES FROM NEW ZEALAND

“I’ve been over here for about four months now and I like it. It’s a bit of an adjustment and I’m still adjusting. Still trying to get used to being away from family and away from friends. It’s good, though.”

ON THE BIGGEST ADJUSTMENT

“We live out in the middle of nowhere here, so it’s just school and basketball. That’s been the biggest difference. It’s weird, but it’s good.”

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“I’ve been talking to Xavier and Louisville quite a bit. That’s all that comes to mind right now.”

ON XAVIER

“They are in need of a point guard, and they like me. I actually went on a visit about a month ago and that was fun. They were just talking to me and showing me things. They’re doing pretty well this season, too”

ON HIS XAVIER VISIT

“They were playing Seton Hall, so I got to go through their game day process. There weren’t a lot of students there because it was close to Christmas, but it was still great.”

ON A POSSIBLE LOUISVILLE VISIT

“I’m trying to work that out because I want to go and still haven’t. We are working on dates and talking constantly.”

ON THE PITCH FROM LOUISVILLE

“They are just saying they are in a bit of a rebuilding process. They’ve been honest about that. The season hasn't been going the greatest, but they are looking to rebuild and get pieces to help that.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE

“I want to be in a team-focused environment. It's important that the team moves the ball and shares the ball because that’s where I play best.”