In the past few weeks since college coaches could get back on the road, the four-star prospect in the 2020 class had a number of schools come through to see him. Georgia , Georgia State, Georgia Tech , Virginia and several others have been in recently. Along with the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets, Harris holds offers from Kansas State , Tulane and a few mid-majors.

The most recent travel season was good for Brandon Harris . The 6-foot-6 wing from Savannah (Ga.) had the chance to get in front of college coaches for the first time and showed them the type of shooter he is and what type of defender he is.

Harris talked about some of the schools showing the most interest right now.

Georgia: “I really liked it there. I think coach (Tom) Crean can turn the program around because he comes from a winning tradition. He’s been to the tournament numerous times. I think they could be a really good program. Amanze (Ngumezi) is like my big brother. He said the workouts are really intense and he said it’s a whole new environment. He likes the new coaches.”

Georgia Tech: “I like Georgia Tech. They have good tradition and just had a pro come out, Josh Okogie. When I saw them play against Duke, it looked like they played free and everybody got a chance to show what they could do.”

Kansas State: “They just made a good run in the tournament. I think it’s a good program. I haven’t had a chance to look into them too much yet.”

Virginia: “I like Virginia because I like to play defense and use my length, and they always have guys that can shoot the ball. Their guards and wings have a lot of freedom to shoot the ball.”