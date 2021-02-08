Basketball Recruiting - New offers rolling in for three-star Brandin Podziemski

That type of production has brought out new attention from college coaches and new scholarship offers from top programs around the country. The new offers include Illinois , Kansas , Kentucky , Nebraska and Wake Forest with other schools showing heavy interest in one of the top available shooters in the 2021 class.

Brandin Podziemski has been making the most of his senior season by putting up huge numbers just about every time out. For the season, the three-star shooting guard is currently averaging 35 points, 10 rebounds and six assists per game.

Illinois: “We talk all the time. We have zoom calls. I’ve liked their development of Ayo Dosunmu to where he’s now a projected lottery pick. That’s the goal for everyone, so those type of things are important to me.”

Kansas: “Their player development is way up there, like top five in the country in my opinion. You see guys like Svi Mykhailiuk and how he developed. That’s who coach (Kurtis) Townsend compared me to.”

Kentucky: “It’s a good school. They are really good at player development. Seeing all the guys that came out of there and seeing where they went from to where they are now is impressive.”

Nebraska: “That’s a really good school. Coach (Fred) Hoiberg is one of the few coaches in the country who played in college, made it to the NBA and coached in the NBA. That’s really cool. I like his playing style with guys like Matt Thomas.”

Wake Forest: “Coach (Steve) Forbes, from what I’ve seen and from talking to him, likes to recruit winners. He calls them ‘Burger King All-Americans’, guys who get snubbed from the McDonald’s game but are still good enough. He signed Carter Whitt there and we’ve been talking all the time.”