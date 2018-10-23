“It felt like their playing style is exactly how I play," Andrew told Rivals.com "It feels like I had a lot of chemistry with the coaches an the players from the minute I got there. The Mountain West is a good conference for me to showcase my game and to get better."

A 6-foot-6 wing who plays at Salt Lake City (Utah) Kearns and saw his stock take off over the summer while playing for the Exum Elite Prospects, Andrew ranks No. 147 nationally and confirmed his commitment to the Lobos with Rivals.com on Tuesday night.

So what type of player are Paul Weir and the Lobos getting?

Andrew is a big wing who can shoot with range and he's plenty athletic. He attacks the rim, is getting better at creating off the dribble and should arrive with a pretty well put together body for an incoming freshman.

He'll also arrive with a good sense of what he's looking to do over the course of his career.

“I feel like I will b a good role player as a freshman and play my role of whatever they need me to do," said Andrew. "As I get better and used to things I will be able to be a leader my junior and senior year and hopefully take over.

“My biggest strengths are defending and attacking the basket. I’m working on my three ball and my handles. I want to be one of those four or five threes a night type of guys.”