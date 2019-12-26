News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-26 08:40:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Nelson-Ododa follows family footsteps and emerges as prime prospect

Isaiah Nelson-Ododa
Isaiah Nelson-Ododa
Dan McDonald
Rivals.com contributor

Isaiah Nelson-Ododa comes from a talented basketball family. His older brother Alonzo had a good career at Richmond before leaving as a graduate transfer to Pittsburgh. His sister Olivia is current...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}