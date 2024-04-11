At 6-foot-10, 220 pounds, Francis Chukwudebelu isn’t hard to find on the floor. His college-ready frame, massive wingspan and obvious fluidity make him an intriguing long-term prospect. His production and polish are yet to reflect his massive potential, however, even though did take some positive steps from a confidence and rim-protection perspective as a junior at Oak Hill Academy this season.

Rivals caught up with Chukwudebelu, as the Nigerian-born center prepares for an all-important summer on the grassroots circuit to discuss his recruitment.





ON VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE

“I’d like to see a few schools this year. I’m not sure where, really. I need to talk to my coach on that. I’d like to see Michigan State, Kansas, TCU and Nebraska for sure. Nebraska and TCU are talking to me most – definitely Nebraska.”

ON NEBRASKA

“They're really good and I like the way they play the game. They l;et you spread your wings and be you. The head coach there is really good.”

ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE HUSKERS STAFF

“We had a zoom meeting with the whole coaching staff and they showed me how they run their program. They showed me a lot of stuff. I felt like it was the best fit for me. I don't know yet for sure yet, but we are going to set up a visit.”

ON TCU

“TCU is a nice school and I like teh way they play. I’ve been over there and that;s a really good school. It’s a tough decision for me, though, I need to take my time and make the right choice.”

ON IF HE WANTS TO STAY CLOSE TO HIS TEXAS HOME BASE FOR COLLEGE

“I’ll go anywhere as long as I like the way they play and feel good about the coaches.”