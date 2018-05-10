Nebraska adds three-star Amir Harris
Nebraska answered its pressing point guard need with the commitment of three-star guard Amir Harris. A one-time Rhode Island pledge who saw his recruitment improve in recent weeks, Harris is a tremendous long-term addition for the Big Ten program.
A 6-foot-5 point guard and a top-50 recruit at his respective position, Harris discussed his pledge to coach Tim Miles’ squad.
“I felt like Nebraska will give me the opportunity to compete at the highest level and earn minutes to get on the floor. I will be surrounded by people who share the same goals as me as well as having the best opportunity to become my best,” he said. “I felt an instant connection with all of the coaching staff and I fell in love with the campus as I took my official visit there. I just really felt right there and I could have easily have seen myself being a Husker.”
Harris, the thirty-second ranked point guard in the 2018 class, brings tremendous upside and versatility to Nebraska. He chose the Huskers over other offers including ones from Oklahoma State, DePaul, Cal and Auburn, the latter a program that he spent an official visit on last weekend.
Nebraska will graduate Anton Gill and Evan Taylor this spring, two guards that contributed to their bounce back this past season. Xavier Johnson, another three-star guard, was expected to step and provide stability in the backcourt behind stalwart lead guard Gynn Watson, though his decommitment a month ago enabled for Nebraska to pursue Harris further.
Capable of playing either guard position, the St. James School star will be relied upon for his energy, multi-positional defensive abilities, playmaking and toughness.
He will join local product Brady Heiman and recently committed wing Karrington Davis in creating a strong three-man class that should progress during their college careers. The trio will have the chance next season to provide quality depth to a squad that could help secure Tim Miles’ second NCAA Tournament of his tenure in Lincoln.