Nebraska answered its pressing point guard need with the commitment of three-star guard Amir Harris. A one-time Rhode Island pledge who saw his recruitment improve in recent weeks, Harris is a tremendous long-term addition for the Big Ten program.

A 6-foot-5 point guard and a top-50 recruit at his respective position, Harris discussed his pledge to coach Tim Miles’ squad.

“I felt like Nebraska will give me the opportunity to compete at the highest level and earn minutes to get on the floor. I will be surrounded by people who share the same goals as me as well as having the best opportunity to become my best,” he said. “I felt an instant connection with all of the coaching staff and I fell in love with the campus as I took my official visit there. I just really felt right there and I could have easily have seen myself being a Husker.”