"Not a lot of coaches told me what to work on and he did that. I feel like the whole staff took me in and wanted me to go there. They really have a vision for me. Obviously it's in the Big Ten and that's one of the best conferences there is."

"It was a mixture of things.," Andre told Rivals.com. "First is that Coach Hoiberg played in the NBA and coached in the NBA so I feel like he knows what it takes and I look at that a lot.

6-foot-9 Eduardo Andre a post player from London, England who finished his prep career at Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep has committed to the Huskers.

Andre was born in Angola before moving to England at the age of four and his way to the Dallas area from England before finishing up at Compass. He didn't start playing basketball until he was almost 15 and first popped onto the Rivals.com radar around this time last spring at the Pangos All-American Camp.

During the camp he showed plus athleticism, the ability to run the floor and some promising skill combined with a long and lanky frame. Given that he's so new to playing basketball full time, he feels there is plenty for him to improve on.



"I feel I can grow everywhere," said Andre. "I feel I can bring a lot to the team. I can run the floor. I can play inside and outside and get on the glass. I feel like I like playing defense and I like that even more than scoring sometimes. I'm just ready to come in and do anything I can to help."

Now that he's committed, Andre is looking forward to making the most of his opportunity.



"It feels great," said Andre. "If you had asked me a couple of years ago would I be in this position I would gave told you that you are crazy."