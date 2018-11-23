Steere discussed his commitment with Rivals.com. “I just feel like the staff and situation at St. John’s fit me perfectly,” he said. “From the way they’ve shown me how I will be used to how they will develop me further.”

St. John’s added another highly touted prospect via the transfer wire on Friday in the form of NC State center Ian Steere . Originally a member of the Rivals150, Steere brings a strong and active body to the Red Storm’s frontline that should be welcomed next year.

Having played in just one game this season where he scored four points in NC State’s opener against Mount St. Mary’s, Steere will attempt to gain a waiver next fall in becoming eligible for the entirety of next season.

Chris Mullin has created a program that has become known for its ability to land and then cultivate talent from the transfer realm. In recent years, such others as Mustapha Heron, Justin Simon and Marvin Clark have called Queens as their second college stope before flourishing as all-league potential types.

Steere brings a strong body to the frontcourt along with an underrated skillset from 15-foot and in. The Red Storm did not make a mark in the 2019 class, though Steere is a good consolation prize. He should be a strong add-on to Sedee Keita down low and infuse toughness, rebounding and a presence in the lane.