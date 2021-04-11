Basketball Recruiting - NC State and Wichita State checking in on DJ Campbell

DJ Campbell led his area in scoring both as a freshman and a sophomore. The 6-foot-2 two junior from Kecoughtan High School will be playing this Summer with Boo Williams on the Nike EYBL Circuit, where he debuted in the Big Shots Boo Williams Tip Off last weekend scoring in double figures each game.

“I play my game; I do what I need to do. I use my passing skills to get my teammates looks, but if I need to score, I will score the ball. I am a good defender too, I like keeping my man from scoring,” Campbell said.

This continued success has caught the eyes of college programs as well.

“I have offers from Old Dominion, Hampton and Jackson State, and I have recently heard from NC State and Wichita State also.”