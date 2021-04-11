Basketball Recruiting - NC State and Wichita State checking in on DJ Campbell

NC State and Wichita State checking in on DJ Campbell
DJ Campbell led his area in scoring both as a freshman and a sophomore. The 6-foot-2 two junior from Kecoughtan High School will be playing this Summer with Boo Williams on the Nike EYBL Circuit, where he debuted in the Big Shots Boo Williams Tip Off last weekend scoring in double figures each game.
“I play my game; I do what I need to do. I use my passing skills to get my teammates looks, but if I need to score, I will score the ball. I am a good defender too, I like keeping my man from scoring,” Campbell said.
This continued success has caught the eyes of college programs as well.
“I have offers from Old Dominion, Hampton and Jackson State, and I have recently heard from NC State and Wichita State also.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Hampton: “They have been recruiting me since my freshman year and they have stayed in consistent contact with me.”
Old Dominion: “They have been talking with me for a long time, all their coaches have told me how much they like my game and how I would fit in with their roster and their style.”
Jackson State: “They offered me more recently, They were really attracted to the way I play. I have been talking with them since they offered.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I am talking everything over with my coach and my parents, trying to nail down a time frame with these schools for what makes sense for me.” Campbell said, “We will see what happens this summer."