CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – One of the most talented and versatile prospects in the 2019 class, Precious Achiuwa has been a standout performer all week long at the famed NBPA Top 100 Camp. Following another highlight outing, Achiuwa discussed his consistent play in Virginia, a few schools remaining in close contact and when his recruitment could pick up again. “The first session and second sessions of UA, I went back and watched a couple films and I figured I could go a little harder. I think I turned up the switch a little harder but I could probably could even more,” he said regarding his hard-playing week at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. “I am just coming out here and having fun, showing everybody what I can do. Just on the ball and off of the ball, showing how my game has improved from earlier in the AAU season up until now.” In no rush to make a decision, he did say that Kansas, UConn, St. John’s, UCLA and Pitt are among those that have remained in close contact.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

UConn: “They are just telling me how he could help get my game to the next level. He (Dan Hurley) coached at my high school so there is a relationship there, with the school, St. Benedict’s, and he has been telling me how he could help me get to the next level and how he could prepare me for it.” St. John’s: “My brother (God’sgift Achiuwa) played there. I am pretty familiar with the campus because of him and it is just, I know it pretty well there, so that is good.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Achiuwa will complete his travel ball career next month with the New Heights 17-under squad on the Under Armour circuit. A commitment remains far off. “Everything right now is on pause. I am just focused on finishing out my summer; AAU is about to be over. I just want to finish out strong and then I will start to look at my recruitment after the AAU season,” he said before discussing when a cut list might be made. “I haven’t figured anything out just yet. I will get with my family and figure it out from there.”

RIVALS' REACTION