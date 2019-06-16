2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

Mark Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

MARK WILLIAMS HAS TAKEN THE NEXT STEP

Williams is beginning to get ‘it’ as a basketball player. A smooth and fluid 7-footer with tremendous abilities around the basket, he played the part of a top-five center in the 2020 class throughout the course of the week. Duke is the heavy favorite and the fact that his sister played for the women’s team in Durham certainly helps the Blue Devils. Ohio State, Stanford and UCLA are just three others involved for the emerging big man.

ZED KEY BOOSTED HIS STOCK THE MOST

Key was adding high-major offers as an underclassman before some weight gain slowed his recruiting momentum. That will change. Key was one of the most productive players at the entire event. He is a smart, savvy and skilled low-post and below-the-rim type of big man. Many of the regional mid-majors have come to value him but that might become more difficult thanks to his consistent showings in Virginia.

PAOLO BANCHERO MAKES IT THE BIG FOUR

The class of 2021 is generally known for the three sensational stars leading the way: Jon Kuminga, Terrence Clarke and Patrick Baldwin. That line of thinking should be reconsidered, as Banchero deserves to be in the conversation for the best prospect in the 2021 class. He has put up quality numbers on the Nike circuit this spring and was arguably the best player all week long in Virginia. Baylor and Vanderbilt are his most recent offers, and the hometown Washington Huskies have remained a heavy suitor within his recruitment.

DAYRON SHARPE IS A BAD DUDE

We were a little ahead of the curve with Sharpe, ranking him inside the top-30 of the Rivals150 during his underclassman years. He has only ascended higher since then and is not done rising yet. Sharpe was phenomenal all week long, leaving an immediate impression on the glass and heightening the physicality levels of each contest that he competed within. If Armando Bacot stays past his freshman season, the Tar Heels will boast the most daunting frontline in America.

MADY SISSOKO BRINGS TOUGHNESS

The progressions that Sissoko has made throughout the past two years has been very impressive. He was arguably the most talked about prospect by the college coaches and media in Virginia and for good reason. A premier shot blocker, rim-runner and drop-off scorer, Sissoko is only going to get better. Michigan State is a sneaky favorite but Auburn, NC State and UCLA are also heavily involved.

SCORING IS JABRI ABDUR-RAHIM'S CALLING CARD

Abdur-Rahim has been sizzling all spring long as his isolation scoring abilities remain second to none among his peers. He was at it again in Virginia, piling up major numbers on the scoreboard thanks to his effortless jumper and change of pace driving techniques that allow for him to get easy looks near the rim. Michigan would have been the favorite if John Beilein was still in charge, but now is no longer the case, Villanova and Virginia might have an even greater chance to snag the day one producer.

XAVIER HAS ITS NEXT STAR LEAD GUARD

Dwon Odom's commitment to Xavier nearly a year ago didn’t make much of a commotion but it should have because he is going to be a major reason why the Musketeers will compete for Big East titles in the coming years. Built to compete, Odom is a downhill assassin. He finished among the leaders in scoring and field goals made and is just the type of blue-collar guard that Xavier fans will come to love.

GUARDS WITH NEW YORK TIES IMPRESS

Three rising senior guards with ties to the state of New York made a move in the updated Rivals150 last week and backed up their rise with stellar performances in Virginia. A.J. Hoggard (who is from Pennsyvania but plays his summer ball with the New York based PSA Cardinals) displayed tremendous passing and playmaking abilities at the point of attack. Hassan Diarra (an NYC kid who also plays for PSA) is a complete warrior that now leads a national recruitment. Finally, R.J. Davis is a shot-making standout that reeled in offers from UCLA and Vanderbilt as his stock continues to rise. All three left their mark and should see it pay off by the bevy of options they’ll have to choose from when it comes to making their college decisions.

JON AKU IS A SLEEPER TO WATCH

The near 7-footer is not going to wow with the high leaping abilities or the perimeter shot making but he is going to leave an imprint with how hard he plays and the presence that he has in the interior. Aku was among the leaders in rebounds and shots altered and, in a class that is at a loss for quality big men, the four-star is well worth the attention. He just took unofficial visits to Baylor and Houston, and next could be off to Miami for an official visit. Texas A&M is the program to watch as Buzz Williams has already hosted him twice, once in College Station and another earlier this year at Virginia Tech.

