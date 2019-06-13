NBPA Top 100: Four-star Isaiah Cottrell commits to West Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- West Virginia got their 2020 recruiting off to a fast start on Thursday when four-star power forward Isaiah Cottrell committed to Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers.
A 6-foot-9 power forward at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman who ranks No. 64 overall in the class of 2020, Cottrell has family ties to West Virginia and said that the efforts of Huggins and his staff really stood out.
"They have showed that they really want me and not just that they need me," Cottrell told Rivals.com. "Their efforts coming out to Las Vegas and across the country at times to see practice and come and check on me stand out."
Fluid and athletic, Cottrell can really run the floor, has the ability to play above the rim and he's got soft touch. In the past, he has struggled with consistency but over the latter half of his junior season and into the spring he's made huge strides.
A commitment with big upside, Cottrell may be getting exactly what he needs in Huggins whose no holds barred style of coaching could ultimately lead to Cottrell reaching his true potential.
"I don't mind that style," said Cottrell. "I think it's good for me. I know it's never personal and that it's just going to make me better as a person and as a player."