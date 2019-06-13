CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- West Virginia got their 2020 recruiting off to a fast start on Thursday when four-star power forward Isaiah Cottrell committed to Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers.

A 6-foot-9 power forward at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman who ranks No. 64 overall in the class of 2020, Cottrell has family ties to West Virginia and said that the efforts of Huggins and his staff really stood out.



"They have showed that they really want me and not just that they need me," Cottrell told Rivals.com. "Their efforts coming out to Las Vegas and across the country at times to see practice and come and check on me stand out."