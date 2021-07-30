NBPA Top 100 Camp: Players who raised their stock value

Jackson was the subject of some debate during our last rankings meeting and may well be again in the next one. This time around, however, the discussion will center on how high the No. 20-ranked prospect goes and whether he can potentially add a fifth star. Jackson, who has been a bit inconsistent at times over the past year, has showcased a five-star skill set at NBAPA Top 100 Camp. Jackson has the ability to use his broad frame to score inside, but he also showed he can fill it from deep during the event, knocking down a handful of 3-pointers. He nearly amassed a double-double despite limited minutes in a Wednesday afternoon contest that allowed him to show off his full range of talent. RECRUITMENT: North Carolina and South Carolina are both involved. Duke offered last month as well.

A 6-foot-7 power forward, Reneau has had a big summer already and continued his run of impressive play on Thursday. The 10 rebounds he chalked up during Thursday afternoon’s first game are becoming par for the course. That fact that he rarely seems to make bad decisions with the basketball is what really sets him apart, however. Reneau has clearly added muscle in the last year and has the skill set of a top 30 player. He’ll need to become more aggressive in the coming year, as he can be a bit too unselfish at times. Renaeu is almost certainly in for a bump in his ranking, but how high will be determined by the level of consistency he finds as a senior. RECRUITMENT: Miami and Florida are the main players in the battle to land Renau’s letter of intent. South Carolina and others are also involved, but the in-state programs seem to have a leg up at this juncture.

Clingin is an incredibly strong and skilled 7-footer that has a handful of effective post moves and good hands. He was one of the more confident bigs at the event, always jostling for position and calling for the ball. He’s developed a soft touch around the rim and flirted with a double-double on several occasions during the camp despite playing limited minutes in a showcase-style rotation. He may not have NBA upside because he's limited from an athleticism and jump-shooting standpoint, but his body and skill set scream four-year standout. The future UConn big certainly helped his rankings stock this weekend. RECRUITMENT: Clingin is committed to UConn.

Arceneaux is coming off of a Nike EYBL/Peach Jam event where he was able to showcase his ability as a two-way wing who can shoot and create. The 6-foot-6 wing can guard up and down a lineup on the defensive end and showed to be a 40% guy from beyond the arc. Arceneaux was very effective during the 3-on-3 portion, where his toughness and play in the half court shined. The No. 83 player in the Rivals150 is a prospect who could play his way into an NBA conversation when his college career ends. He will be in line for a bump during our next rankings update. RECRUITMENT: Arceneaux visited Houston and Texas A&M in June. He has talked about looking to set up visits with Oklahoma, Georgia and UNLV and possibly another with Houston.

There is not much on the floor that Traore cannot do. The 6-foot-9 big man has excellent feet with the ability to move laterally and vertically. The Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep forward started day two with a 20-point outburst while going 10-for-15 from the field. It was in that game that Traore showed his full arsenal, with some mismatch-type handle, range on the jumper and the ability to score over both shoulders. Look for the No. 64 prospect in the Rivasl150 to jump in the next rankings update. RECRUITMENT: Traore officially visited TCU and Texas in June.

