CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- National analsyts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans take Rival Views on a variety of topics from the last of three days of the NBPA Top 100 Camp at the University of Virginia.

WHICH PLAYER BACKED UP A RECENT RANKINGS CLIMB?

Bossi's view: Like a big summer hit on the Billboard charts, Bryce Thompson shot 40 spots up the rankings to five-star status and No. 18 overall in this week's update to the 2020 rankings. He backed up his upward climb in a big way. No, his numbers aren't out of this world but man was he efficient and skilled in the way that he put up his 13 points per game. He shot 58% from the field overall and was a sizzling 63.6% from three. He passes, he defends and he's getting better. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are trying to keep him in state, he took a recent official to Michigan State and has unofficial visits coming to North Carolina and Kansas over the next week. Many more would love to have him.

Evans' view: R.J. Davis made a big move going from unranked three-star to a four-star ranked No. 104 overall during our 2020 update this week. He rode the momentum that he created on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and continued his strong play in Virginia, backing up his claim as one of the better guards on the East Coast. UCLA offered on Friday morning and for good purpose. Davis is a big-time scorer that can do as such within the confines of the half-court setting. He is tough, active and plays both ends as he has made us look pretty good with his ranking bump, only thing is that it may not have been enough of a bump.



WHO IS THE MOST "MUST HAVE" GUY?

Bossi's view: Missouri fans know all too well that getting the best players from St. Louis has been a major thorn in the side of the Tigers. Cuonzo Martin has started to pluck some guys from his old stomping grounds and it's clear that he wants Cam'Ron Fletcher to be the next one. After an up-and-down spring, Fletcher showed serious signs of life in Charlottesville. Yes, his jumper is still a work in progress but his effort level and playmaking off the dribble were at a level not previously seen over the last few days. Martin stalked his every move and if he and his staff want to make a statement, they'll find a way to keep Fletcher in his home state.

Evans' view: Pittsburgh hasn't been a hotbed for talent in recent years and the better ones have declined Pitt’s offer. In the 2020 class, the top local product is Puff Johnson, the younger brother of one-time Panthers’ standout Cam Johnson whose departure from the program was a bit messy. Now that Jeff Capel and a new regime is in place, landing the four-star prospect isn't just a must, but also a possibility. Better yet, Johnson’s shot-making, an asset that Pitt has a giant need for, is what he is known for first which is why his commitment is even more pressing. Defeating Arizona, Indiana, Notre Dame, UNC and many others will not be easy but the necessity remains regardless

WHOSE EARLY COMMITMENT HAS BEEN UNDERSOLD?

Bossi's view: I've been doing this for a while and I don't know that I've ever seen Northwestern land a guy quite like Joe Bamisile. The combo guard is a wildly athletic guard with a lightning first step who tries to attack the rim and dunk on people every chance he gets. He's got some tunnel vision at times, is rough around the edges and will have to learn about shot selection. But, he's the type of talent who can make a real difference in Evanston. Chris Collins and his staff are to be commended for locking up a talent like Bamisile before most of the country even knew who he was.

Evans' view: He's been working his way back from injury and didn't get off to a quick start in the EYBL like he might have liked. However, Davonte Davis looks to have a clean bill of health now and is playing his best ball ever and there's reason for Oklahoma State fans to be encouraged. Mike Boynton just finalized a top-25 recruiting class and while many were celebrating such commitments, the Cowboys’ early work in getting Davis in the hopper should not be swept under the rug. More of a scorer than a playmaker, if Boynton can let Davis get out into the open floor, then his dynamic abilities should come to light and give the Cowboys an even better chance at moving up in the always competitive Big 12.



WHO SHOULD HAVE RECEIVED MORE BUZZ?