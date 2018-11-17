NEW HAVEN, CT. – A full day of hoops was on the docket at the National Prep Showcase on Saturday as we unload our notebook on what we liked, dish out some mid-major level, and look at two SEC programs in a good spot with available senior prospects.

QUINONES IN NO RUSH

His team didn’t fair too well as they went down in defeat but it wasn’t due to the play, or lack thereof, from Lester Quinones. A 6-foot-5 wing that is one of the more under recruited prospects this fall, Quinones returned to the northeast having grown up in the region and made sure to put on a show. While he was not as productive compared to the evening before, the top-50 senior was still able to finish with 20 points thanks to the toughness and improved athleticism that he plays with. He was able to get to the foul line 12 separate times where he made ten in all and wasn’t afraid to poke his nose into a handful of 50-50 plays. LSU head coach Will Wade made the flight up to see Quinones following their win on Friday evening as the Tigers should be seen as the program in the best spot. They are the only program to have hosted Quinones for an official visit thus far but he did tell Rivals.com that he is comfortable taking his recruitment into the spring for now. It would be a good guess that his recruitment should only better thanks to the need for someone in his mold, a giant shot making that can carry a team on the scoreboard.

VISIT SET FOR ANDERSON

Last year, it was California native Luis Rodriguez that used the heightened platform that the Woodstock Academy program offered in achieving an Ole Miss offer, one that he took and is now a member of. Head coach Tony Bergeron could have another west coast product set to earn some SEC love in Trey Anderson as the 6-foot-6 small forward will take an official visit to South Carolina on Monday. While Anderson remains a work in progress with his overall skillset, there is always a need for rangy wings that can defend different spots but also make shots. He did as such on Saturday hitting three perimeter jumpers which is why he has caught the eye of the Gamecocks along with Georgia Tech, the latter a program that offered him earlier this week. While his recruitment could just now be taking off, don’t be surprised if Frank Martin pushes for a commitment before the early signing period closes.

WHAT ELSE I LIKED...

Mika Adams-Woods’ settling into playmaking role. Knocked in the past for being more of an undersized scoring guard, Adams-Woods has made the proper progressions in recent months where he can play either guard position. This is crucial where Tim Miles will rely on the three-star guard next year with the upcoming graduation of four-year producer Glynn Watson. The lefty can make shots at all three levels and also facilitate some; Nebraska has a guard that should grow well within its program. Devonte Gaines’ versatility. Whenever I saw the Tennessee commit back in July, I was a bit perplexed about his long-term value and potential at a program like UT. A few months later and I see it now. Sure, Gaines needs more time to develop his skillset and, even more so, have the right weight room and nutrition program afforded to get his body where it needs to be for the rigors of the SEC. However, the lefty’s diverse shot-making prowess and willingness to guard three positions should acclimate well to Rocky Top beginning in the years ahead. The value of Dereon Seabron this winter. We have talked often about the lack of talent available in the 2019 class but, as always, prospects will emerge during the high school and prep circuit months. A 6-foot-4 playmaking guard with a great basketball body and the ability to think the game and do so in an appropriate manner, Seabron is set to see his recruitment blow up in the weeks ahead. He has already taken official visits to East Carolina, Minnesota and VCU this fall where Georgia is the latest to offer. He plans to sign in the spring which means that many more power conference programs will enter the mix as Oklahoma State, Providence, SMU and Virginia Tech are just the latest to become involved.

MID-MAJOR LOVE