The ARS Rescue Rooter DC National Hoopfest is the spot to be this weekend as some of the best across the nation descend upon the nation’s capital. Friday evening did not fail to produce sparkling play from the country’s best as Anthony Edwards put on a show, a 1990s battle was recreated by some of 2019’s best, and the future of Boston College and Florida was on display.

ANTHONY EDWARDS IS A GAME CHANGER

Things didn’t begin on a strong note but Anthony Edwards did not fail to excite before it was said and done. The now top-ranked available senior has quickly slid into a highly prioritized recruitment thanks to his recent reclassification but also because of his high-level scoring abilities that was on display Friday. A long-armed but well-built 6-foot-4 2-guard that boasts a skillset that can overcome any type of defense, Edwards settled a bit too often early on but whenever it was crunch time, he took over. Whether it was off of shifty attack moves, mid-range Js, or accurate passes off of the high ball screen, Edwards got it done. He finished with 41 points off of 13-of-24 shooting from the floor. A better than average athlete that is becoming more explosive by the day, Edwards’ stock has never been higher. He has already taken an official visit to the hometown Georgia Bulldogs’ program, though Florida State continues to be the program that garners most of the talk. However, this is a more wide-open affair than what others might believe as he told Rivals.com that he will complete official visits to Duke, Florida State, Kansas, and Michigan State in the coming months. Assistants from Kansas and UCLA were on hand as things are only going to pick up further from here. His game changing abilities are next level where his commitment could catapult a league contender into the national title race for next season.

A FLASHBACK TO THE EARLY 1990S

A contest pitting the local Woodrow Wilson unit and the nationally ranked IMG Academy brigade was one that brought flashbacks to the early 1990s whenever elbows and haymakers were accepted instead of looked down upon. Maryland bound seniors Makhel Mitchell and Makhi Mitchell brought the pain from the start and their willingness to control the complexion of any given game is evident. Mark Turgeon has become reliant on his duel big men lineups which should only amplify all that the Mitchell brothers can and should do in College Park. Major weapons from the high post on in, neither let anything come easy which gave way to the local bunch keeping things competitive throughout. Those difficulties were felt by the opposing IMG Academy bunch but Armando Bacot and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl were sure not back down from the challenge. Bacot is the epitome of a showcase big within Roy Williams’ system at UNC and thanks to his refined physique and impeccable hands around the basket, the Tar Heels have a go-to piece at the five. Robinson-Earl, just like Bacot, has evolved into one of the best half-court weapons in America. He can contribute in more finesse affairs but on Friday, when the post-game ice bath was the only medicine after what all went down, Robinson-Earl was sure to lend a helping hand as he posted 22 points and 14 rebounds. Villanova has a good one in their holster, as do Maryland and UNC, where each showed ready-made tangibles for the college game beginning next fall.

