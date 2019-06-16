Alleyne discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “It was the best opportunity for me and my family with what they had to offer. The campus was great,” he said. “Also, the academic part really set it apart because, at the end of the day, it’s about education. The players were great, as well, and I was comfortable with them.”

Virginia Tech made another late year addition in the form of three-star guard Nahiem Alleyne on Sunday morning. Originally set on enrolling in the fall of 2020, Alleyne will now reclassify and begin taking classes in Blacksburg on July 8.

Making the move into the 2019 class, Alleyne didn’t feel like there was a need to wait another year to enroll in college. “I feel as if 2020 isn’t necessary for me right now,” he said. “I know I can play at this level.”

Taking an official visit to the ACC program this weekend, Alleyne held offers from such others as Nebraska, USF and VCU. He is another win for first year head coach Mike Young as the Hokies have done quality work this spring. Already, they reclassified another 2020 guard, Jalen Cone, who should make for an immediate presence in the backcourt next season.

Alleyne will be relied upon for his scoring on the perimeter, along with his ability to check another of the boxes. He is a 6-foot-4 off-guard that has shown the capacity to play on the ball this spring on the Nike EYBL circuit. Running with the Georgia Stars travel program, Alleyne has been a model of efficiency by posting per-game averages of 17.1 points (40 3-point percent), four rebounds and 2.1 assists.