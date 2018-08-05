Mylik Wilson shows he's a steady performer, ready to take visits
LAS VEGAS – Mylik Wilson, one of the more underrated scorers from the South, completed his travel ball career on a high note. After leading his Woodz Elite squad to the Nike Peach Jam, he discussed the programs most heavily involved within his recruitment and where he might be off to next.
“I bring defense and a lot of shooting to the floor,” Wilson said in assessing his game. “I can also make a lot of plays for me and my teammates.”
Auburn, Houston, Tulane, Iowa State, Stephen F. Austin, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech and Virginia Tech are among the programs recruiting Wilson, he told Rivals.com.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Auburn: “They are kind of like my school team, where they push the ball up the court and get up and down the floor and find the open shot. They shoot the 3 well and defend. I like them a lot.”
Houston: “They push the ball and try and go out and make a play, but also shoot a lot of 3s. I like them a lot, too.”
Virginia Tech: “It is an ACC school and I watched them a lot on TV this past year. They are good and have had success recently.”
USF: “I haven’t really watched them play a lot but I know that they are a good school and are in the same conference as Houston, which is a good one.”
Iowa State: “They let their guards go out there and make a play. They run a lot and let their offense go out in transition. They have been hitting me up a lot.”
WHAT'S NEXT AND RIVALS' REACTION
Wilson is ready to take stock his recruitment.
“I will probably narrow things down whenever school starts back up around August,” he said. “I have some visits I hope to take in August. Some will be officials and others won’t. I am going to visit Stephen F. Austin, Houston, Auburn and Louisiana Tech. I am going to set the dates soon.”
A sturdy producer on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, Wilson averaged 12 points and over three rebounds per game, surprising some by taking his team to the coveted Nike Peach Jam. He became known for his quick scoring binges, a part of his game that will be relied upon immediately in college.
Selecting a favorite in his recruitment remains difficult, as Wilson is currently being pursued by a throng of programs from each level in the Division I platform. Expect things to become clearer in the coming weeks once he cuts his list and schedules up to five of the official visits allotted.