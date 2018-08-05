CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Mylik Wilson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Auburn: “They are kind of like my school team, where they push the ball up the court and get up and down the floor and find the open shot. They shoot the 3 well and defend. I like them a lot.” Houston: “They push the ball and try and go out and make a play, but also shoot a lot of 3s. I like them a lot, too.” Virginia Tech: “It is an ACC school and I watched them a lot on TV this past year. They are good and have had success recently.” USF: “I haven’t really watched them play a lot but I know that they are a good school and are in the same conference as Houston, which is a good one.” Iowa State: “They let their guards go out there and make a play. They run a lot and let their offense go out in transition. They have been hitting me up a lot.”

WHAT'S NEXT AND RIVALS' REACTION