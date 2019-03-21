Slotted behind five-star guard Antonio Blakney and current Kansas State standout Barry Brown , and with Ben Simmons running the point, Magee’s chances were in short supply. However, it was that moment in Minneapolis that his opportunity to impress was allotted. Sure, no college coaches were in attendance but there was media and scouts like yours truly in attendance and what I saw reminded me of the next Grayson Allen. He was not ‘that’ Grayson Allen yet, the tripping one, or the Duke star that morphed into such following a March breakout, but rather a heavily confident shot maker with some athleticism to boot.

Who is Fletcher Magee ? I remember checking out the Each 1 Teach 1 program the spring going into his senior year. It was in Minneapolis at the fourth stop of the Nike EYBL circuit and here was Magee getting his first chance to receive major playing time.

Back to the story where Magee made good work of his chance as he made shots just like we have seen this month. Following his impressive string of days over Memorial Day Weekend, I posted something on Twitter that then Wofford assistant Dustin Kerns picked up on. He threw me a text asking who Magee was and if he would be a worthwhile look. Just an aspiring scout at the time that was running a scouting service, while I didn’t have much credibility, I was fairly certain that Magee had what it took to not only succeed at a program within the Southern Conference, but better yet, within the higher, more powerful conferences.

Fast-forward five years and what we have now is the all-time leader in 3-pointers made in Fletcher Magee. Whenever I had the chance to see him, all that I saw was a driven and competitive shot maker that led practically a non-existent recruitment. Kudos to Kerns for taking the lead where he received his dues last summer by earning the head coaching spot at Presbyterian. If it wasn’t for the that moment in Minnesota, with no Blakney and no Simmons, who knows where Magee might be? When opportunity knocks, be ready to answer…Magee sure was.