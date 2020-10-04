Basketball Recruiting - Mutombo will retrace his father's steps at Georgetown

Mutombo will retrace his father's steps at Georgetown
Georgetown has struck again in the 2021 class and this time it comes in the form of a high-profile legacy recruit. Ryan Mutombo, the son former Georgetown star Dikembe Mutombo, has committed to the Hoyas after receiving scholarship offers from all over the country.
The four-star center from The Lovett School in Atlanta took his only official visit to Georgetown and his relationship with Patrick Ewing through his father came up big here for the Hoyas. Among the other schools Mutombo considered before his decision were Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Stanford, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
A 7-foot center who has bulked up to around 235 pounds, Mutombo has really come on in the past 18 months in his physical development. He’s put on over 30 pounds of muscle to allow him to be more of a force in the paint and better able to make the transition to college. His skill level has improved as well and he is starting to confidently hits mid-range jumpers and finish in the post with either hand.
Mutombo is the fourth commitment in the 2021 class for the Hoyas. He joins a pair of Rivals150 ranked guards in Tyler Beard and Jordan Riley along with three-star forward Jalin Billingsley.