Basketball Recruiting - Mutombo will retrace his father's steps at Georgetown

Georgetown has struck again in the 2021 class and this time it comes in the form of a high-profile legacy recruit. Ryan Mutombo, the son former Georgetown star Dikembe Mutombo, has committed to the Hoyas after receiving scholarship offers from all over the country.

The four-star center from The Lovett School in Atlanta took his only official visit to Georgetown and his relationship with Patrick Ewing through his father came up big here for the Hoyas. Among the other schools Mutombo considered before his decision were Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Stanford, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.