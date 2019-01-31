Kamba discussed his feeling for the OVC program. “I chose Murray State because of the family-like atmosphere Coach McMahon put on with working hard but is having fun doing it. I felt as if the transition from playing with WrightWay Skills would be smooth due to the similar playing styles they have,” he said before discussing the idea of replacing Ja Morant. “Coach told me to not worry about that and be the best Noah Kamba. He explained to me the leadership aspect that comes along with such a huge opportunity and told me he had the keys ready and that it would be my job to come in and work as hard as possible.”

Murray State added another strong talent from the 2019 class on Thursday in the form of three-star guard Noah Kamba . A 6-foot-2 senior out of the Dexter Southfield School, Kamba is a top-50 prospect within the point guard position nationally that will likely be leaned upon immediately next season.

Kamba is another strong pick up for a Murray State program that has not struggled to find success in the backcourt in recent years. He is most valued for his toughness at the lead guard position that brings a consistent and hard-working mentality to the floor each time out. A solid playmaking agent that is comfortable creating for others and in a number of capacities, Kamba should be relied upon for his floor setting abilities, finishing prowess and defensive acumen on the ball.

The thought entering the college season was that Murray State would be fine heading into the offseason with the commitment of Chico Carter, another fellow top-50 prospect found within the point guard position nationally. However, thanks to the national emergence of Ja Morant in recent months, Matt McMahon and his staff were faced with filling such a void that he would leave after his more than likely departure for the NBA this spring, one that should be masked by Kamba.

Kamba and Carter make for a tough and well-rounded 2019 backcourt that should see early playing time next year. The two will be joined by combo forward Matthew Smith and productive post Demond Robinson, giving the Racers one of the top mid-major classes this winter.