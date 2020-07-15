Basketball Recruiting - Mousse Cisse stays local, commits to Memphis

“I’ve been in Memphis for over a year now and I see the city has a different energy and everyone likes me out here,” Cisse told Rivals.com about his decision. “Me and Precious (Achiuwa ) were really close, and me and Lester (Quinones) and Boogie (Ellis) are really close, too. They have just been telling me the truth and keeping it real with me and have always told me about how good Penny (Hardaway) has been to them and making them better.”

Memphis has now completed its roster for the upcoming season thanks to the commitment from arguably the best shot blocker in America. Moussa Cisse , following his reclassification into the 2020 class last month, gave his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday.

Rated as the 13th best prospect in the 2020 class, the native of Guinea gives the Tigers the missing link that was apparent entering the new season. He chose Memphis over Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia, Kentucky and LSU. He is slotted as the third-rated center in America.

Completing his senior year at Lausanne Collegiate School, in Memphis, Tennessee, Cisse is an agile, quick footed big man that is an elite shot blocker. He has tremendous instincts and timing for when to get off his feet and quality hands on the glass. His offensive game has continued to improve while his defense will immediately make him a prominent face within the sport next season.

"The coaching staff with Penny and Cody (Toppert) was big about developing its players," Cisse's brother, Zay Bah, told Rivals.com. "The process was difficult with the virus but with him being in Memphis and it being a great institution, it made the decision an easy one."

Cisse now becomes the face of Memphis’ 2020 class. One of the greatest recruiting wins of Penny Hardaway’s young coaching career, Cisse immediately embeds himself as its top frontcourt prospect. Losing just Precious Achiuwa to the NBA Draft, the Tigers are awaiting the wavier requests of Lander Nolley and DeAndre Williams, two of the best transfers this spring, and if either or both are granted immediate eligibility, Memphis would enter the season with one of the most talented rosters in America and a chance to compete for a Final Four appearance.