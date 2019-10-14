Moses Moody discusses visits, commitment timeline
COLORADO SPRINGS – One of the top available wing prospects this fall, Moses Moody is in the middle of his official visit tour, having visited Michigan with a trip to Arkansas on tap. A commitment date remains unclear as Moody is open to newcomers into his recruitment as a number of national powers have continued to place a heavy priority upon him.
Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan, Oregon and USC are among the schools in frequent contact with him, though Virginia has also begun to express interest in him, he told Rivals.com.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arkansas: “It is the hometown school, so it is always going to be that pitch and that pull to come back home and everything. That is always a positive and just having that support.
“I have talked a lot with KK Robinson, that is my guy right there. We grew up playing together and everything.”
Kansas: “They have told me that (its NCAA situation) is just the unknown and aren’t really too sure how it is going to turn out and just leaving it up to me, really. They still talk about how much I can help them.”
Michigan: “I really liked the visit and I really liked Coach (Juwan) Howard. He is a players’ coach and really personable and the whole coaching staff is the whole way.
“He said he hasn’t been a head coach so you have to see how that goes but he is not some random guy off the street coming to coach a college team but he has actually coached in the league and has done player development. He brought on Coach (Phil) Martelli, who has endless amount of experience so, having that behind you, it brings that experience factor up.”
Oregon: “They are still in the equation with me. The head coach (Dana Altman) came to school a couple of times and they have stayed pretty active talking to me and Scottie (Barnes).”
Virginia: “They picked up lately. I know they had a player leave so that opened up another spot and they have been picking up things in my recruitment.
“They fit my play style. They get guys a lot of shots and get guys to defend, which are two things that I like to do.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Moody will have two more visits after his Arkansas weekend, and he's not sure where else he wants to go.
While Moody could sign early, he remains undecided on when he might commit.
“It is just whenever I decide on the school. I am not sure when I will decide, to be honest,” he stated. “I still have to take the Arkansas visit and once I do that, it will be easier to answer that question.”
A four-star wing prospect that can play a variety of positions and on both sides of the floor, Moody is most valued for his scoring abilities. The three-level shot maker possesses great two-way traits which is why his recruitment has gone national. He could decide to sign late, but his visit to his in-state Arkansas program this weekend could change things as Michigan remains heavily involved, too.