Arkansas , Kansas , Michigan , Oregon and USC are among the schools in frequent contact with him, though Virginia has also begun to express interest in him, he told Rivals.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS – One of the top available wing prospects this fall, Moses Moody is in the middle of his official visit tour, having visited Michigan with a trip to Arkansas on tap. A commitment date remains unclear as Moody is open to newcomers into his recruitment as a number of national powers have continued to place a heavy priority upon him.

Arkansas: “It is the hometown school, so it is always going to be that pitch and that pull to come back home and everything. That is always a positive and just having that support.

“I have talked a lot with KK Robinson, that is my guy right there. We grew up playing together and everything.”

Kansas: “They have told me that (its NCAA situation) is just the unknown and aren’t really too sure how it is going to turn out and just leaving it up to me, really. They still talk about how much I can help them.”

Michigan: “I really liked the visit and I really liked Coach (Juwan) Howard. He is a players’ coach and really personable and the whole coaching staff is the whole way.

“He said he hasn’t been a head coach so you have to see how that goes but he is not some random guy off the street coming to coach a college team but he has actually coached in the league and has done player development. He brought on Coach (Phil) Martelli, who has endless amount of experience so, having that behind you, it brings that experience factor up.”

Oregon: “They are still in the equation with me. The head coach (Dana Altman) came to school a couple of times and they have stayed pretty active talking to me and Scottie (Barnes).”

Virginia: “They picked up lately. I know they had a player leave so that opened up another spot and they have been picking up things in my recruitment.

“They fit my play style. They get guys a lot of shots and get guys to defend, which are two things that I like to do.”