WHEELING, W. Va. – The 2018 calendar year was not kind to Moses Moody, at least from a basketball perspective. The top 50 junior was hit by a string of injuries and bad luck, but the new year brings major optimism for the talented scoring wing. Back on the floor and with a clean bill of health, Moody discussed his return to the court, his ongoing recruitment and the five programs that have remained the most active within his recruitment.

“I feel great. It is just great to be back practicing with the team and trying to win a championship. I was out for about four months. I came back a little too early and played in the Nike Peach Jam and it set me back for another two months,” Moody said. “I was actually out longer than that. I was just in a boot for that long, so once I got out of that I had to retrain all of my muscles and rehab for another month or so. But I feel great now.”

Fortunately, the programs recruiting him prior to his injury, remained in close contact, valuing his abilities on the perimeter.

“I don’t think anyone really forgot about me,” he said. “A lot of the schools that were recruiting me still contacted me while I was out and they have been pretty active throughout my injuries.”

The most active programs recruiting Moody have been Arkansas, Florida, Ohio State, Stanford and Vanderbilt, he told Rivals.com, though selecting any favorites remains difficult.