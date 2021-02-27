Basketball Recruiting - More offers on the way for 2023 PG Braylen Blue

More offers on the way for 2023 PG Braylen Blue
Class of 2023 point guard Braylen Blue, who recently picked up an offer from Arizona State, is receiving a lot of early attention from several programs.
“Definitely Washington, they seem to really be making me a high priority. Also, Rice and Arizona State have been in constant communication.”
*****
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Washington: “They were my first high major offer. Coach Dave Rice has been the one leading my recruitment. They think I can be a lead guard who comes in right away and makes an impact. They have a tradition of guards and skill development. I think they like my length defensively in their zone and my ability to shoot it and playmaking ability. I love Seattle as well.”
Rice: “They have been amazing through the process so far. Both coach Derek Glasser and coach Scott Pera have been heavily involved with me. I was the first 2023 kid outside of Texas they offered. They really believe in my, my skillset and future. Their guards play with a lot of freedom, great ball movement and they shoot the three. Great academics too, which is important to me.”
Arizona State: “Remy Martin and Josh Christopher are two of my favorite players in college basketball. Coach (Bobby) Hurley is a legend, one of the best ever to play the PG position, and he is a great coach. Coach Rashon Burno was the one who offered, he said the staff loves what they see from me and can’t wait to get me on campus. I love the pace and space they play with and how they develop their players.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“We are talking pretty regularly with Stanford, Northwestern, Purdue, Columbia, Murray State, Colorado State, Utah, Cal, Wisconsin, Marquette, Duquesne, Toledo, Akron, Liberty, Santa Clara and others. None of them have offered yet.” Blue said. “Most important thing is fit. High-major, mid-major, low-major; that doesn’t matter necessarily. What will be important to me is being truly wanted and valued and being able to make an impact both on and off the court. Academics will be important as well as the relationship I develop with the staff.”