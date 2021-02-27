Basketball Recruiting - More offers on the way for 2023 PG Braylen Blue

Washington: “They were my first high major offer. Coach Dave Rice has been the one leading my recruitment. They think I can be a lead guard who comes in right away and makes an impact. They have a tradition of guards and skill development. I think they like my length defensively in their zone and my ability to shoot it and playmaking ability. I love Seattle as well.”

Rice: “They have been amazing through the process so far. Both coach Derek Glasser and coach Scott Pera have been heavily involved with me. I was the first 2023 kid outside of Texas they offered. They really believe in my, my skillset and future. Their guards play with a lot of freedom, great ball movement and they shoot the three. Great academics too, which is important to me.”

Arizona State: “Remy Martin and Josh Christopher are two of my favorite players in college basketball. Coach (Bobby) Hurley is a legend, one of the best ever to play the PG position, and he is a great coach. Coach Rashon Burno was the one who offered, he said the staff loves what they see from me and can’t wait to get me on campus. I love the pace and space they play with and how they develop their players.”