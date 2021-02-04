Basketball Recruiting - More offers could be on the way for three-star D.J. Jackson

More offers could be on the way for three-star D.J. Jackson
D.J. Jackson started his junior season off averaging 21 points and three assists, shooting 42 percent from three. This past week Jackson picked up multiple offers, firmly putting himself on the high major radar.
“Right now, I have offers from Mississippi State, Seton Hall, Stony Brook and South Florida. Other schools I have heard from recently were Pittsburgh, Missouri and Georgetown and I think that all three may be close to offering.”
*****
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
South Florida: “I talk to coach (Tom) Herrion. I know that their coach plays transition basketball, and they like to shoot the ball”
Seton Hall: “I talked to coach Grant (Billmeier). I like how they like to play transition basketball, but they also do a lot in the half court. I like both.”
Mississippi State: “I like how they play the old school style of basketball and they play inside and out.”
JACKSON'S RECRUITMENT CONTINUED
While the recruiting process is still new for Jackson, he has some experience, seeing a few of his friends and teammates go through their process.
“I have four former First Love teammates playing college basketball right now. DJ Gordon is at Penn State, Isaiah Wilson is at Richmond, Jett Roesing is at Duquesne and also Olson Nicholson is at Trinidad State JUCO. Also, Josh Primo, who is from the same city I’m from in Canada (Mississauga, Ontario), is playing at Alabama.”
And Jackson is still figuring out, for himself, what will be meaningful for him in the process.
“I think it will be a little bit of everything (location, tradition, coaching) and the school’s history of developing pros is important to me.” Jackson continued, “I don’t really have an idea of a time frame yet but I’m not against committing early it’s just going to come down to when the time is right.”
Jackson does, however, have some familiarity with one college program.
“When I was young, I was a UCLA fan, I loved watching Russell Westbrook play with them.”
JACKSON'S TRANSITION FROM CANADA TO THE UNITED STATES
“My transition coming from Canada to Pennsylvania has been good," Jackson said. "I had to adjust to the living situations off the court, but it has been smooth so far.”
Jackson is proud of the basketball being played north of the border.
“I think the incredible talent coming out of Canada is because of our mindset and being overlooked," he said. "People are starting to take us more seriously. We basically have a chip on our shoulder every time we step on the floor.”
Jackson has some international experience as well, playing for the Canadian National Team.
“My time with the Canadian National Team has been fun. We went to Brazil and it was great learning their culture and spending time with our players and coaches. And of course, it was great playing with the best competition.”