Basketball Recruiting - More offers could be on the way for three-star D.J. Jackson

D.J. Jackson started his junior season off averaging 21 points and three assists, shooting 42 percent from three. This past week Jackson picked up multiple offers, firmly putting himself on the high major radar. “Right now, I have offers from Mississippi State, Seton Hall, Stony Brook and South Florida. Other schools I have heard from recently were Pittsburgh, Missouri and Georgetown and I think that all three may be close to offering.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

South Florida: “I talk to coach (Tom) Herrion. I know that their coach plays transition basketball, and they like to shoot the ball” Seton Hall: “I talked to coach Grant (Billmeier). I like how they like to play transition basketball, but they also do a lot in the half court. I like both.” Mississippi State: “I like how they play the old school style of basketball and they play inside and out.”

JACKSON'S RECRUITMENT CONTINUED

While the recruiting process is still new for Jackson, he has some experience, seeing a few of his friends and teammates go through their process. “I have four former First Love teammates playing college basketball right now. DJ Gordon is at Penn State, Isaiah Wilson is at Richmond, Jett Roesing is at Duquesne and also Olson Nicholson is at Trinidad State JUCO. Also, Josh Primo, who is from the same city I’m from in Canada (Mississauga, Ontario), is playing at Alabama.” And Jackson is still figuring out, for himself, what will be meaningful for him in the process. “I think it will be a little bit of everything (location, tradition, coaching) and the school’s history of developing pros is important to me.” Jackson continued, “I don’t really have an idea of a time frame yet but I’m not against committing early it’s just going to come down to when the time is right.” Jackson does, however, have some familiarity with one college program. “When I was young, I was a UCLA fan, I loved watching Russell Westbrook play with them.”

JACKSON'S TRANSITION FROM CANADA TO THE UNITED STATES