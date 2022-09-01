The No. 74 prospect in the class of 2023, Mouhamed Dioubate had an impressive summer playing for the PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit and saw his ranking improve as a result. He recently tried his list to include just five schools and hopes to tour the causes of Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, Alabama and Maryland before making a college decision.

Rivals recently spoke to Dioubate about his relationship with K-State as well as his upcoming visit to Wake Forest.





ON K-STATE’S INVOLVEMENT

“They saw me play at the NEPSAC showcase in Massachusetts and that’s where it started. I don’t even think they came to see me play. They just happened to see me play there and liked me.”

ON WHO IS HEADING UP HIS RECRUITMENT FOR K-STATE

“I talk to Coach [Jerome] Tang a lot, but coach [Jareem Dowling] hits me up the most, I’d say. Coach Reem is really cool. He’s a little younger. You can tell he understands how us young guys are. They’re all really cool, though.”

ON A POSSIBLE VISIT TO K-STATE

“I still don’t have a visit date set up. We’re working on it. I need to talk to my circle and my family about that a little more.”

ON WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT K-STATE

“Not a lot yet, but I know some of the guys that went there, like Markquis Nowell, Ismael Massoud and some others. I don’t know them personally, but I know of them.”

ON HIS NEXT VISIT

“Wake Forest. That’s this weekend. I’m just trying to get a feel for it and see how I like it over there.”

ON A DECISION DATE

“I’m not in any rush. I want to take all these visits first before I set up a date to announce. I haven’t thought much about it.”