MJ Collins' stock should rise this summer

There have been many breakout stars so far this travel season. One of the biggest stock risers in the Southeast in the past couple months has been MJ Collins, who has had a terrific stretch lately playing for Team Curry. The athletic 6-foot-4 guard out of North Carolina is a really gifted scorer that can also play some point guard if needed. He’s recently added scholarship offers from Clemson, Temple, VCU, Virginia Tech and Xavier to go along with heavy interest from Butler, Illinois, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Clemson: “I know they are in the ACC in a very good conference. It’s a great school. I know a lot about the football team and not as much about the basketball team. I’m going to take them very seriously.” Illinois: “I picked Illinois to win it all in my bracket. I love the way they let their guards play. Me and coach [Chester] Frazier have built a strong relationship. That’s my dude right there. They would definitely be on my list if they offer.” Virginia Tech: “They were the first high-major to contact me and show serious interest in me, so I’ll always have love for Virginia Tech. I watched a lot of their games this year and I like how they let their guards play with freedom.” Xavier: “I love the way they play. They are in the Big East and play UConn and Georgetown and big schools like that.”

RIVALS' REACTION