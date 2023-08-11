Missouri landed its second commitment of the week on Friday, when four-star big man Peyton Marshall made the call for the Tigers. Marshall, a one-time Auburn commit, chose MU over schools such as Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech. Below, Rivals explores what Mizzou is getting in the big man as well as what might be next for Dennis Gates’ program.





WHAT MISSOURI IS GETTING

The 7-foot, 300-pound Marshall is one of the more imposing big men in the class and has also made progress when it comes to building lean muscle while dropping unwanted weight. Obviously, he’s not at the finish line from a body-shaping standpoint, but the trajectory on that front is certainly positive. That said, there are few stronger forces around the rim, as the massive center boasts extremely reliable hands, a high-level motor and the ability to routinely finish through contact, even when multiple defenders are draped over him. His footwork is extremely impressive for a player of his size, which allows him to gain position and suggests he may be able to further diversify his offensive game as he continues to reshape. Marshall routinely impacts games on the boards as well. He’s not going to give you much from a shooting standpoint and is limited defensively outside of the low block, but he possesses a skill set and body that should allow him to be extremely productive as a freshman. Further conditioning will help him stay on the floor for more minutes and not tire out late in games, which he has done from time to time during his high school career.