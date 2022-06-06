Missouri lands Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley
Missouri added one of the most prolific scorers in the transfer portal on Monday in Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley. The 6-foot-5 guard, who averaged 20.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this past season, chose to play for the Tigers over a long list of interested programs.
Below, Rivals’ Travis Graf details exactly what all this addition means for the Tigers.
WHAT MISSOURI IS GETTING
Isiaih Mosley is one the most high-level scorers in the transfer portal. He’s a multi-level scorer that can score within a system or ad lib and create for himself. At 6-foot-5, he’s able to get his shot off over any perimeter defender at a high rate. The addition of Mosley gives Dennis Gates a high-powered weapon in his first season in Columbia, as the senior transfer averaged over 20 points per game on 50/43/90 shooting splits in the past year. He’s also a 41-percent three-point shooter for his career. Mosley provides perimeter versatility with the ability to initiate the offense and be a primary ball handler if need be.
*****
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE TIGERS
What a great get for Dennis Gates in his first offseason as the head man in Columbia. Mosley is arguably the best scorer in the entire transfer portal and gives Gates a go-to scorer anytime he needs a bucket. It’s also a huge addition based on the programs that the Tigers had to beat out for Mosley. Kansas, Texas Tech, Florida and Mississippi State were all firmly in the mix at one point, but Missouri weathered the storm. There was also initial interest from programs like Duke, Louisville, Oklahoma and more.
Mosley becomes the fifth transfer to head to Missouri this off-season, joining Clemson’s Nick Honor, Cleveland State’s duo of D’Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, Northern Iowa’s Noah Carter, and Milwaukee’s DeAndre Gholston. Four-star Aidan Shaw and JUCO prospects Sean East and Mohamed Diarra round out the Tigers’ class.