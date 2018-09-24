"Picking Mizzou was easy," said McKinney whose cousin Jimmy McKinney played at Missouri. "(The) coaching staff always stayed in touch stayed true to me, recruited me the hardest and I felt that it was best for me."

A 6-foot-1 senior from St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon who ranks No. 125 overall in the Rivals150, McKinney announced Monday night that he'll play his college ball at Missouri where he's got family ties

Cuonzo Martin and Missouri are now on the board in the class of 2019 thanks to the addition of four-star combo guard Mario McKinney .

So, what exactly are the Tigers getting in McKinney?

FIrst and foremost they are getting a legitimate high flyer with quickness and an aggressive nature. McKinney loves to use his athleticism and first step to attack the rim and because he's so bouncy he's capable of finishing around and over much bigger players.

He handles the ball more to slash to the rim than he does to run an offense like a traditional point guard would so he's more scorer than setup guy. Defensively, he has a chance to a high level player if he puts all of his athletic gifts to use and decides to become a true stopper on that end. As a jump shooter, he's a bit streaky. Overall he reminds us quite a bit of Daxter Miles who just wrapped up a successful career at West Virginia.

McKinney just wants to do anything he can to help.



"Come right in and help out on and off the ball making decisions, being a good defensive player." Said McKinney of how he can help. "Just playing and doing whatever it takes to play and win."

The addition of McKinney makes it three straight classes that Martin and his staff have pulled a four-star recruit of the St. Louis area and it should be considered as a sign that their brand is strengthening there. The Tigers hope that McKinney isn't the only St. Louis area prospect to pick them from the 2019 class. Their top remaining target on the board, top 50 forward E.J. Liddell, is another St. Louis area prospect and should be deciding soon from between Mizzou, Illinois and Ohio State.