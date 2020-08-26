Basketball Recruiting - Missouri adds another with the versatile Sean Durugordon

One of the true breakout performers of the spring and summer, a college decision has been made by three-star wing Sean Durugordon. The versatile small forward has given his verbal commitment to Cuonzo Martin and his staff at Missouri.

“I just felt the most connected with them and Coach Martin,” Durugordon told Rivals.com. “The family culture they have, the team-first mentality and how they really value character.”

Durugordon is a solid win for the Tigers along the recruiting trail. He picked the SEC program over Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia, and Seton Hall. Sitting on the ledge of inclusion into the Rivals150, Durugordon is rated as the 41st best small forward in America.