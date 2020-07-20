Basketball Recruiting - Mississippi St. offers Miles Kelly as interest picks up in Atlanta guard

Ben Howland ’s staff weren’t the only ones intrigued by the 6-foot-5 scoring guard in the 2021 class out of the Atlanta area. Kelly heard from Auburn , Florida State , Georgia , Georgia Tech , Miami , Stanford and Tulsa as well this weekend.

Miles Kelly used the LakePoint LIVE Showcase to his advantage last weekend. Coming into the event, Charleston Southern was his lone scholarship offer. After going for 30 points in the opening game on Friday and continuing a high level of play throughout the weekend, Kelly scored an offer from Mississippi State .

Mississippi State: “The coaches said they love my game and they finally got to see me play this weekend. He loved the way I played this weekend, so he decided to make the offer.”

Auburn: “I love Auburn. I went down there for a game this year. It was pretty cool. I liked the atmosphere there. I’ve been talking to Coach [Wes] Flanigan. He’s cool. He said to keep working and they’ll keep watching.”

Georgia: “The Georgia coaches just told me to keep working and they said they are going to keep watching. The only thing I know about Coach [Tom] Crean is that he coached some legends.”

Stanford: “Stanford just came in after this weekend. I talked to them a little bit this weekend. They said they liked my film and are going to keep in contact with me.”