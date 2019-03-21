Zion Williamson AP Images

CLEMSON

No team felt the sting of missing out on Zion than Clemson and Brad Brownell. Headed into his decision, it looked for all the world that he would stay to play for the home state school and inject a previously unseen level of excitement into a program that was building momentum by giving them a true superstar to build around. The Tigers were in the midst of a season where they finished third in the ACC, made a Sweet Sixteen run and would be returning the vast majority of an experienced team to play around Zion. With him they would have easily been expected to make at least another run to the Sweet Sixteen. Without him? Well, Clemson sputtered a bit this year finishing .500 in ACC play and is currently on its way to the second round of the NIT.

Obviously, finding another recruit with the talent of Williamson wasn’t going to be a possibility. But, the Tigers were able to add a pair of big men transfers in Oral Roberts’ Javan White who played good backup minutes as graduate senior and UNC Asheville’s Jonathan Baehre. A 6-foot-9 four man with athleticism and touch, Baehre sat out the season due to transfer rules but hopes are high that he can be an impact player next season.

KENTUCKY

Until the final week or so of Williamson’s recruitment when most of the gossip shifted towards Clemson, Kentucky appeared to be making a run at Williamson and hopes were high that he would end up in Lexington. If any coach and program were ever built for handling the loss of a highly-touted prospect it is Kentucky and John Calipari. While the Wildcats would undoubtedly be the favorites to win this year’s NCAA Tournament with Williamson on the team, it’s not like they’ve struggled without him. UK had a strong SEC run finishing 15-3 and in a tie for second in the conference, the Wildcats earned a No. 2 seed and are very strong contenders to win this year’s title. Missing on Williamson likely cleared the way for five-star E.J. Montgomery to pick the Wildcats and it surely helped in making graduate transfer Reid Travis feel like there would be room for him. Five-star wing Keldon Johnson was able to handle minutes as a freshman and without Zion in the fold, there were more minutes for Tyler Herro who has outplayed high expectations. Bottom line, Cal and Cats have been just fine.

NORTH CAROLINA