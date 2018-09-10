Minnesota made its first pounce within the Rivals150, thanks to the commitment of four-star forward Tray Jackson. A 6-foot-8 senior who boasts plenty of upside and potential in the frontcourt, Jackson’s pledge comes the day after his official visit to the Big Ten campus.

Jackson discussed his feelings about the program and his communication with head coach Richard Pitino.

“I've watched them quite a bit over the years. I like how they play. They get up and down the floor,” he told The Gopher Report. “He (Richard Pitino) told me that he likes that I am versatile, I can shoot and I can put it on the floor."