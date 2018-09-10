Minnesota wraps up Rivals150 forward Tray Jackson
Minnesota made its first pounce within the Rivals150, thanks to the commitment of four-star forward Tray Jackson. A 6-foot-8 senior who boasts plenty of upside and potential in the frontcourt, Jackson’s pledge comes the day after his official visit to the Big Ten campus.
Jackson discussed his feelings about the program and his communication with head coach Richard Pitino.
“I've watched them quite a bit over the years. I like how they play. They get up and down the floor,” he told The Gopher Report. “He (Richard Pitino) told me that he likes that I am versatile, I can shoot and I can put it on the floor."
Selecting the Gophers over Illinois, Xavier, Virginia Tech and a slew of others, Jackson is a very strong addition for the program. A 6-foot-8 forward that is most comfortable playing facing the basket, the four-star should provide some versatility in the frontcourt. He is a capable shot maker out to the perimeter, a shot creator off of the face-up and drive and a presence on the offensive glass.
Tough and active, Jackson was one of the top breakout performers this summer while running with the Meanstreets travel program. On the Nike EYBL circuit, he posted per-game averages of 13.3 points, five rebounds and 1.1 blocks.
Jackson becomes Minnesota’s first class of 2019 commitment. Originally a member of the 2018 class that will take a prep year this winter at Sunrise Christian Academy, Jackson is likely the replacement for four-year producer Jordan Murphy.
The Gophers remain heavily in the mix for a handful of others as the fall months approach, including Zeke Nnaji, Matt Hurt, David Roddy and Jared Jones.