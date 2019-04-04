"Well the fact that it is Big 10 is good enough as it is," Freeman told Rivals.com. "But really because it feels like family over there they’ve had me on the radar since last summer so I feel like they really care about me."

A 6-foot-8 center from Justin (Texas) Northwest, Freeman caught the attention of Richard Pitino and his staff last summer. That early interest plus a great official visit over the weekend were enough for the three-star post to pull the trigger on a commitment.

Minnesota added a second piece to their 2019 recruiting class on Thursday when big man Sammie Freeman committed.

Relatively unknown on the national scene, Freeman caught the eye of both Minnesota and Rivals.com because of his length, quickness around the rim, budding offense and a body that will carry more bulk without costing him athleticism.

He really runs the floor, can play above the rim and ultimately projects as. plus rebounder. Being an energy guy is a role that he embraces.

"I feel like I could take up some of the weight from when Jordan Murphy was there, so like rebounds rim running and finishing," said Freeman about what he'll bring to the table once he arrives in Minneapolis.

Freeman is the second member of Minnesota's recruiting class and their second Texan. Rivals150 guard Tre Williams is finishing high school in Utah but hails from the Lone Star State.

