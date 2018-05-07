Minnesota grabs Pitt transfer Marcus Carr
Minnesota added to its cupboard of guard talent on Monday evening with the commitment of Pitt transfer Marcus Carr. A 6-foot-2 lead guard that is valued for his competitiveness, playmaking skills and willingness to check many of the boxes on the perimeter, Carr is another quality spring addition for Richard Pitino’s program.
Selecting Minnesota over Marquette and Michigan, Carr discussed his commitment to the Big Ten program.
“I just loved my visit there and me coach Pitino were on the same page with things. I really like the culture and the team going forward,” he said. “He is going to have me as one of their lead guards as an attacker on offense.”
A one-time member of the Rivals150 and a four-star prospect within the 2017 class, Carr began his college career at Pittsburgh where he started 27 games and averaged 10 points, four assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. While not a great jump shooter as he made just 38 percent of his field goal tries as a freshman, Carr will be relied upon more for his playmaking skills in the half-court setting and on-ball defensive abilities.
Carr will be forced to sit out next season due to transfer restrictions. His eligibility will begin again in the fall of 2019 where he will then have three full seasons of college play remaining.
Carr will likely be the answer for Dupree McBrayer following his graduation next spring and will slide next to recent Vanderbilt transfer commit Payton Willis and rising sophomore Isaiah Washington in the backcourt, completing a versatile and talented backcourt at Minnesota.