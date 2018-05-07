Minnesota added to its cupboard of guard talent on Monday evening with the commitment of Pitt transfer Marcus Carr. A 6-foot-2 lead guard that is valued for his competitiveness, playmaking skills and willingness to check many of the boxes on the perimeter, Carr is another quality spring addition for Richard Pitino’s program.

Selecting Minnesota over Marquette and Michigan, Carr discussed his commitment to the Big Ten program.

“I just loved my visit there and me coach Pitino were on the same page with things. I really like the culture and the team going forward,” he said. “He is going to have me as one of their lead guards as an attacker on offense.”