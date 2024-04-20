“I work really hard, so to see myself getting better is what I get excited about,” said Brown, who is ranked No. 13 overall in the Rivals150 . “I want to keep getting better every time I step on the court. That’s my goal.”

It wasn’t just the SportsCenter -esque poster he managed or the 22 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists he averaged over the course of last weekend, the greater win for Mikel Brown was much simpler: He could see the improvement.

This past season at OTE, Brown averaged 14.5 points, six assists and three rebounds a game.

Still, despite the productive carryover from the high school season to his final run on the adidas 3SSB circuit with Team Loaded, Brown said he’s locked in to upgrading every aspect of his game.

“It’s not just one thing, it really is everything,” Brown said. “There isn’t one area, I want to be better all around. I want to have fun and compete at a high level.”

As for his recruitment, Brown doesn’t have any plans to cut his list any time soon but said, ultimately, it would be a family decision.

“It’s big for me that I pick a staff that’s family oriented who stays true to their word,” Brown said. “I definitely want to have an early impact, so that will be a factor. I just want to be able to trust the coaches and I want to be somewhere where I’ll continue to develop.”