“I think there are a lot of guys who are confident in what they can do, but what sets me apart is that I’m not afraid to miss,” Williams said. “That’s different. I know what I work on, and I take that confidence into every game.”

So, heading into the Nike EYBL’s second session this weekend, Williams applied the same simple logic that he used in session one: He’s unranked and, therefore, absolved from the pressure to perform, so leaning into that confidence would be the key.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – Ask Mike Williams what separates him from other point guards in the 2025 class and he’ll tell you it’s undoubtedly his confidence.

After pumping in 22.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in session one, Williams has remained consistent pumping in 13 points, six rebounds and 2 assists in LivOn’s 64-53 loss to Expressions Elite on Friday.

“I just stay focused in every session,” Williams said. “I don’t get intimidated by anyone because I’m more focused on me when I’m playing.”

He got the tunnel vision honest; Mike is the son of former NBA player and Jackson State head coach Mo Williams.

Naturally, one of his two offers are from the Tigers; the other is from Mississippi State.

But since his dominant showing last weekend, Virginia, Florida State and LSU have jumped into the mix for the 6-foot point guard.

“I feel like I’m in a good position because I have something to prove,” Williams said. “I feel like a lot of people doubted me and I’m showing them now. I’m just focused on the work though because that’s the only thing that’s gonna keep proving people wrong.”

If his play on Friday is any indication, the bandwagon will be adding new passengers in no time.

Williams’ ability to hunt and drain his shots while running the show and involving his teammates is his greatest asset and his toughness on both ends sets him apart from the pack.

This high school season, Williams averaged 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists a game to lead Jackson Academy to a state title.

Williams said he’s planning to take a visit to Mississippi State soon as he sifts through new offers and interest in the coming weeks.

“I want to see who all jumps in on my recruitment and I’m just building up my offers now,” Williams said. “I know a lot of people feel like they’re underrated and all that, but, like I said, I think that’s the difference with me; I don’t just say that. I put all of my focus into what I’m gonna do about it. That’s what’s been working for me.”