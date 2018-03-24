In the class of 2020, point guard Mike Miles is on track to have a big spring and see his stock rise. Miles is a tough and athletic point guard at Lancaster (Texas) High, and has the tools to make a strong run at the national rankings this spring. TCU and Oklahoma State are onboard early with offers and he's already been on those campuses, along with Oklahoma.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

TCU: "They are recruiting me really hard. They gave me an offer and it was actually my first offer. That's big, so they are good. I like their facilities, their training room, everything is good."

Oklahoma State: "We went there for a rivalry football game when they played Oklahoma so there were a lot of people outside the stadium tailgating. It was fun to see. Coach (Mike) Boynton is a real cool guy. He's a great coach and real calm and cool." Oklahoma: "What stands out about Oklahoma is Lon Kruger. I like the way he coaches and their assistant coaches don't just sit on the bench and not say anything. They actually talk so I like that. I like to be open and be able to do what I do so the way they play is good."

WHAT'S NEXT?