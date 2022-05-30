Midwest programs prioritizing 2024 standout Daniel Freitag

A multi-sport standout, 2024 guard Daniel Freitag has big decisions to make regarding his future over the next couple of years. A wide receiver and cornerback on the gridiron, and a point guard on the hardwood, he’s one of the best all-around athletes in the Midwest.

Programs showing interest: “Currently I have four offers, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa State and Baylor. Outside of those four, as far as I know, I’m not being recruited by any other schools.”

Minnesota: “Of course it’s the hometown, so there’s tons of benefits. I’d love for my family to watch me each and every game, whether that’s in person or what, but that would be ideal. Just the convenience, that matters a ton. The campus is very impressive. I went on a visit very recently and me and my mom were very impressed with how convenient everything is, and that plays a larger role than many think. The effort that coach Dave Thorson has put in to getting to games and practices has definitely stood out.”

Wisconsin: “They were my first offer about a year back, so that definitely means something that they saw something before any other school did. That’s definitely been noted. Coach Greg Gard is a very respectable person and coach. I like what he does with his guards like Chucky Hepburn and his stars like Johnny Davis. I like the personalities of Coach Gard and coach (Joe) Krabbenhoft, that’s definitely stood out as well.”

Iowa State: “Before a couple of months ago, we were on the phone three, four times a week. Recently, after they offered, it felt like I was constantly talking to them and in communication with them. By them, I mean Kyle Green, their assistant. Just constant communication, so I’ve definitely been noting how much time and effort they’ve been putting in to recruit me and stuff like that. The culture there, I love it. They don’t have a professional team, Iowa doesn’t, so they’re bringing in crowds and diehard fans, which I love.”

Baylor: “Just got it (an offer) recently, so we’re still super hyped. Baylor’s always been, I mean, it’s a top-five school. It’s amazing to know that I can go there if I’d like to. The coaching staff is definitely what impressed me the most. It feels like there’s real relationships between the staff, the players, and even the managers. It feels like they actually have something really good going on and it’s no surprise that they’re having such success over there at that program with how they run things and what they value. I value the same things that they do. They gave me constant compliments on my character, and I think that’s just because we value the same things. The campus is also legit, I enjoyed that, and just the success of the program.”