Basketball Recruiting - Mid-majors taking note of Jacob Conner

Last week Jacob Conner picked up another offer when Santa Clara decided to jump in the mix. Through his first 15 games Conner is averaging 11 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 4 blocks and three steals per game. Plenty of programs have taken notice. “I have 14 offers right now, they are (in order of receiving them) Bryant, Youngstown State, Robert Morris, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Stetson, Ohio, Northern Kentucky, Wright State, Winthrop, Western Carolina, Mount St. Mary’s, Toledo and Santa Clara. Conner continued, “I would say I talk with Robert Morris, Northern Kentucky and Wright State the most along with Santa Clara.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Santa Clara: “I talk with coach (Ryan) Madry and the head coach, (Herb) Sendek. I like the school and it’s in a great spot with other opportunities outside of basketball, for after college.” Wright State: “I talk with coach (Sharif) Chambliss, coach (Brian) Cooley and the head coach, (Scott) Nagy. I like how they play. Always been one of the teams I followed growing up, being so close. It’s a neat experience to be recruited by them. Northern Kentucky: “I talk with coach (Joey) Kizel and coach (David) Harris. I like the style they play and they always are competitors in the Horizon League.” Robert Morris: “I talk with coach (Jimmy) Langhurst. They play a very tough style and they play very unselfish and it’s fun to watch them

MORE ON CONNER'S RECRUITMENT

Still flying under the radar, there are two programs Conner continues talking to that has his interest. “It’s hard to tell which schools are close to offering, but I would say Belmont and Davidson are some schools that I like, and I think like me as well. They just like to check in on me and my season and I check in with them and their seasons”

RIVALS' REACTION