A former four-star prospect from the graduating 2018 class, the Florida native that calls Daytona Beach as home, returns to his home state after appearing in 44 games for the Wolverines the past two seasons. One of John Beilein’s final recruits at the Big 10 program, Castleton is valued for his frontcourt versatility, mobility and athleticism for his size.

Following his transfer earlier this month, Colin Castleton has decided to return home in completing his college career. After spending his first two seasons at Michigan , Castleton gave his verbal commitment to Florida on Sunday evening.

Castleton leaves Ann Arbor after averaging 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds, while making close to 60-percent of his shots from the floor during his sophomore campaign. He appeared in 25 games this past winter, and scored in double figures twice during consecutive non-conference outings against Houston Baptist and Iowa State in November.

Standing at 6-foot-11, but a quality athlete that moves much better for someone of his physical stature, Castleton is a frontline prospect that can play facing the basket and with his back to it. He can be used in small ball lineups as the lone big man, but also in lineups that throw multiple bigs thanks to his ability to pass and also shoot beyond 15-feet.

Earlier in the day, Florida saw Andrew Nembhard and Tre Mann enter their names into the 2020 NBA Draft. There is a strong chance that at least one returns. In doing so, the Gators would bring back the majority of its production from last season outside of Kerry Blackshear. Castleton will look to receive a waiver to play immediately in the fall which would give Mike White a cupboard full of talent in the frontcourt.