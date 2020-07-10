Basketball Recruiting - Michigan stays hot, lands four-star guard Kobe Bufkin

“My household was big on the Fab Five,” Bufkin told Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com, emphasizing the importance of Juwan Howard’s presence on the Ann Arbor campus. Entering his second year as the Michigan head coach, Howard’s past has resonated well with the parents of prospective student-athletes which has allowed for the Wolverines to get into the door much quicker compared to others.

Michigan remains one of the hottest teams along the recruiting trail after landing its third class of 2021 commitment within the past month. Four-star wing and one of the best within its state, Kobe Bufkin , gave his verbal commitment to Juwan Howard on Friday.

A 6-foot-4 guard-wing that continues to get taller and better, Bufkin is a quality pull from the state. He chose Michigan over DePaul, Michigan State, and Missouri. He is rated as the 61st best prospect in his class, and as the 17th best shooting guard in America.

Sporting quality length and versatility in the backcourt, Bufkin brings great value with his scoring. He is a legitimate three-level shot maker that showcases a long and fluid release to 21-feet, but also has the toughness to score through contact at the basket. The lefty must get stronger and quicken his first step but he is a quality slasher that plays well off his instincts on the defensive end.

Bufkin becomes Michigan’s third pick-up from the 2021 class. He will join fellow Rivals150 prospects Isaiah Barnes and Will Tschetter on the Ann Arbor campus next fall, while Michigan continues to scour the market for another ballhandling guard and true post in filling its needs before moving onto the 2022 class.