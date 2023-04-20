Michigan State landed its second commitment of the 2024 cycle on Thursday, when 6-foot-9 power forward Jesse McCulloch announced his intention to sign with the Spartans. The second member of Tom Izzo’s class brings versatility to the frontcourt and could be in for a big spring on the grassroots circuit. Below, Rivals’ Rob Cassidy examines what Michigan State is getting as well as what it means for the big picture.





WHAT MICHIGAN STATE IS GETTING

A 6-foot-9 four capable of stretching the floor due to a reliable jumper from deep, McCulloch i spent his senior season proving to be a versatile, high-upside big capable of causing matchup problems on the perimeter. He certainly has done enough from a development standpoint to break into the Rivals150 when it updates again this spring and could help his rankings stock further if he develops as a defender and shot creator. Right now, his upside is what makes him appealing, as long, powerful big men that can shoot the 3 are not exactly easy to come by. He'll look to increase his production on the hyper-competitive circuit this spring on the heels of a high school campaign that saw him average 17 PPG for Cleveland’s Lutheran East High School. McCulloch’s ceiling is intriguing to say the least, as he has the raw ability to be an All-Big 10 type player down the road should his potential turn to production against elite competition.