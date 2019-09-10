Sissoko discussed his feelings for the Spartans prior to his visit. “I really like what they have over there,” he told Rivals.com. “Their coaching staff is great, the campus is nice and they have amazing support and the staff is great.”

Tom Izzo has coached some great big man during his career but he may have landed the best shot blocker that he will ever have enrolled. Top-40 center Mady Sissoko committed to the Big 10 program following his official visit, giving the Spartans a ready-made contributor down low.

The top-40 senior chose Michigan State over BYU, Kansas, Memphis, UCLA and Utah. He is a native of Mali that moved to the United States a few years back and just began playing the sport just shortly before enrolling at Wastach Academy (Utah). From there, Sissoko has ascended the Rivals150 thanks to the progressions that he has made to his game and skillset.

Standing at 6-foot-9 and blessed with a gigantic 7-foot-4 wingspan, Sissoko is the definition of a rim presence. He has made the proper strides with his back to the basket game but it is his defense that has become his calling card. He competes with a consistent motor, changes every shot attempt within his vicinity and has good hands and instincts that make him a volume rebounder.

The Spartans were pressed to find a solution for the center position due to the likely departure of Xavier Tillman after this season. Sissoko should fit the bill and immediately help down low due to his size, hard-playing mentality and interior production.

He joins fellow four-star prospect Jalen Terry in making up MSU’s two-man class. AJ Hoggard, Bryce Thompson and Jaemyn Brakefield remain high up on Michigan State’s 2020 board entering the fall.