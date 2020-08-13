Basketball Recruiting - Michigan State keeps rolling with Jaden Akins

"I picked (Michigan State) because I felt that I had a good relationship with the coaching staff and an opportunity to grow as a player," Akins told Rivals.com.

The latest to join is another local talent in Ypsilanti (Mich.) Ypsi Academy's four-star combo guard Jaden Akins who picked the Spartans from a group of finalists that also included DePaul, Florida , Michigan , Mississippi State and Northwestern .

Tom Izzo and Michigan State 's great summer of recruiting just keeps rolling on with the addition of another four-star prospect to their 2021 class.

One of the class of 2021's true high flyers in transition and on drives to the rim, Akins has a great command of his explosive athleticism. What that means is that he's able to use it to enhance his natural instincts and skill level rather than being totally reliant on it.

Akins is clever in using ball screens, can explode into jumpers on catch and shoot situations and when it all breaks down his ability to create off the dribble means that he can often make something out of nothing. At times he can be a little too aggressive leading to mistakes, but given everything he provides as a scorer it isn't a huge issue. Also, his quickness and aggressive nature should serve him well on the defensive end.

"I think I bring a hard working, playmaking, versatile aspect to the game," said Akins. "I think I can impact the game on both sides of the floor."

The third member of what is now a top five-ranked class in 2021, Akins joins five-star guard Max Christie and four-star wing Pierre Brooks. In 2022, the Spartans have the No. 1 ranked class thanks to the commitments of No. 1 overall Emoni Bates and top Canadian big man Enoch Boakye.